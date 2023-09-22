Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Digital Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLDFree Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Applied Digital has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $540.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 4.17.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

