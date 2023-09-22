Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Down 5.7%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.