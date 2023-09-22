Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.71 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2027 guidance to $15.00-$15.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm's revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $219,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 32.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Brunswick by 51.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

