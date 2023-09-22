BTIG Research Trims Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Target Price to $15.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 4.6 %

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -363.63%.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $12,140,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 712,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 2,171.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 496,245 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

