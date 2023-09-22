Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $243,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.