Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4967 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $7,708,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $2,691,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,255.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $745,000.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

