Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2359 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS FAIL opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

About Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

