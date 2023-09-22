Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 2nd

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1168 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAIL opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Institutional Trading of Cambria Tail Risk ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

