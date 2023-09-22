Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.1 %

CANF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.