Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1923 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Canacol Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
Canacol Energy stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $284.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter.
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
