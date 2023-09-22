Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.10

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Canada One Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.07.
About Canada One Mining
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
