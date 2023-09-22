Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0893 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF opened at $36.52 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDPYF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

