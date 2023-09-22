Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.88.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$83.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The company has a market cap of C$90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$61.23 and a 52 week high of C$90.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.23.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.7734166 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total transaction of C$363,895.00. Insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

