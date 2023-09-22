Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CDUAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

