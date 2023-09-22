Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.32

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.32 and traded as high as C$29.06. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$28.85, with a volume of 217,867 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWB. Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

