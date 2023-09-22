CannabisCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $205,471.44 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $205,471.44 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,599.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00243339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.28 or 0.00783045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00547801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00057194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00116872 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

