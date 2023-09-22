Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKRO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of -0.94.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,583.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and have sold 55,745 shares valued at $2,653,443. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

