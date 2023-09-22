Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rezolute in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.56). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Rezolute Stock Performance

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.16. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

