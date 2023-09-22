Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.93.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $560.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 10,327 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $50,085.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,787,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,319,801.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $425,432 and sold 107,163 shares valued at $426,981. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $45,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

