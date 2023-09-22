Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Securities raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at $188,319,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,726,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.