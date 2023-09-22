Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after buying an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE COF opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

