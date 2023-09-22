Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.81

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.47. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 4,472 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $288.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.33). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

