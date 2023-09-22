Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 19th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. Leede Jones Gab has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 81.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

