Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $272.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.98 and its 200-day moving average is $243.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

