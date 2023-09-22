Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Shares Down 0.9%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70. 4,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

