CCG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

