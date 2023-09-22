CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Reaches $979,604.14 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $30.03 million and $979,604.14 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014481 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,645.85 or 0.99985697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

