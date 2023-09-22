Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Financial Review

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) and HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and HELLENiQ ENERGY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 6.98% 14.29% 7.09% HELLENiQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 HELLENiQ ENERGY 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cenovus Energy and HELLENiQ ENERGY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $15.28, indicating a potential downside of 22.39%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than HELLENiQ ENERGY.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and HELLENiQ ENERGY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $51.46 billion 0.73 $4.96 billion $1.48 13.30 HELLENiQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HELLENiQ ENERGY.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats HELLENiQ ENERGY on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Manufacturing segment comprises the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants; and markets its production of its own and third-party products. The U.S. Manufacturing segment includes the refining of crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the South-eastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through: Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments. It engages in the refining, supply, and trading of crude oil and petroleum products; marketing of fuels; wholesale trading of oil products; production and marketing of polypropylene, BOPP films, and solvents; trading of imported plastics and chemicals; and production, trading, and supply of power. The company is also involved in the wholesale trading and distribution of natural gas; generation of electricity through renewable resources; exploration and production of hydrocarbons; and provision of treasury, consulting, and engineering services, as well as IT services. In addition, it engages in the owning of vessels; leasing of other commercial properties, such as highway service stations; operation of petrol stations; production of lubricants; logistics & distribution of LPG; real estate activities; and operation of fuel storage facilities and various underground crude oil pipelines. The company was formerly known as Hellenic Petroleum Holdings Societe Anonyme and changed its name to HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. in September 2022. HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. was founded in 1998 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

