Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 4.6 %

EBR stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $20,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,112 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at $5,114,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,505,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 649,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 338,479 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

