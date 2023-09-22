Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55 or better for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENT opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,211.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $133,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

