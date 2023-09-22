Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.
Centuria Industrial REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About Centuria Industrial REIT
