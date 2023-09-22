CES Energy Solutions Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

