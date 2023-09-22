CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 15.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $513.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.15.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

