CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

