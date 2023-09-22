CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,893 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock worth $3,893,652 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

