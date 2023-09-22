CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $335,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $15.67 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

