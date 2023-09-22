CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 419 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:C opened at $41.70 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

