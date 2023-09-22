CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

