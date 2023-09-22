Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.14.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

CHTR stock opened at $446.82 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $457.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

