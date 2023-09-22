Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

