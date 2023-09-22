Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 27.1% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 316,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

