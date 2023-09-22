Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $397.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

