Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,696 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $17.00 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.