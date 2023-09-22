Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.3 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,627 shares of company stock worth $12,574,058. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

