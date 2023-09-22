Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.14 and its 200-day moving average is $521.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

