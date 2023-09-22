Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.