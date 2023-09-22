Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,728,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,104,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

