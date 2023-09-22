Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

