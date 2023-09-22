Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 5.5% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.59 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

