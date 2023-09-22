Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

CVCO opened at $261.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.91.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

